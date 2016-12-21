New approach to political appointments is refreshing

Donald Trump is in the process of selecting his cabinet nominees and the television commentators are becoming even more obnoxious -- if that is possible. Short of nominating the Pope, the media is going to find a problem with any individual. If nominated, someone would probably accuse the Pope of being too liberal or expect him to attend Trump Tower for an interview in a business suit. We have all grown accustomed to political bickering and to the use of party ideology to attack any appointee just for the sake of displaying the party's power, but the media has found new "news life" in their archives of political footage. Luckily for us mortals, Trump seems undaunted by the side-bar comments and is proceeding at full speed -- albeit on an unfamiliar or uncharted course.

