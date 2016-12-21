Mayor vetos meeting
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
GARFIELD -- Mayor Gary Blackburn wrote a "Notice of Veto" dated Monday, Dec. 19, stating: "I hereby Veto the Motion passed by the Garfield City Council on December 12, 2016, approving a special city council meeting on December 22, 2016."
