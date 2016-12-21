God is with us
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
In Matthew chapter 1 it says: "Look, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and they shall name him Emmanuel," which means, "God is with us."
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.