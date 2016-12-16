What takes Christ out of Christmas?

Quite often when we think or talk about things which take the Christ out of Christmas, we are thinking about things like using the abbreviation "Xmas" instead of the full word "Christmas," or making too much of Santa Claus and Christmas trees, or about signs and greetings which say Happy Holidays or Seasons Greetings rather than saying Merry Christmas! I want to talk a bit about several of these, acknowledging that they may play a part in neglecting to give the season its heart, its celebration of Christ as Immanuel, God with us! But, as things which take Christ out of Christmas, I believe they are only minor matters, not the real culprit which produces an empty Christmas.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.